The Klyushin case is a political order from the United States, another “Russian trace”. This was stated by a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Maria Butina on Sunday, December 19.

She named several factors that issue the order and statement in the arrest and extradition of a businessman from Russia. So, the world media one after another tried on a considerable number of labels on Klyushin, one more original than the other: “Kremlin’s digital technology advisor”, “organizer of interference in the American elections,” and they all have nothing to do with reality.

“With an indispensable veil of special services and gigantic capital. For greater persuasiveness, the materials necessarily contain a couple of names of high-ranking people with whom, they say, they are highly likely associated. In order to ensure credibility, a reference to the people already previously declared state criminals in the United States is added to the case, ”she wrote in her Telegram channel.

Secondly, the beginning of this story very well coincided (that is, it was specially selected) with a bright informational occasion, which applies to both Russia and the United States – with the meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

In addition, the case materials are not published in the public domain, which speaks for itself. Plus – the photos of the passport page are made in such a way that they resemble the identity card of a special services employee.

“Thus, we already have before us“ and not a person at all ”, not a Russian young businessman with a wife and five children, but“ a deeply conspiratorial, cold-blooded Russian soldier ”- a machine for the crimes of the“ Kremlin’s long arm ”. Who is against now to catch the villain ?! ” – said Butina.

As a result, she stressed that Russia will still fight for the return of its citizen, despite his extradition to the United States from Switzerland. And Switzerland, in her opinion, by this act “buried” itself as a country that is neutral in the difficult relations between Russia and the United States.

On December 18, Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin, who was under arrest in Switzerland, was extradited to the United States. The Swiss Ministry of Justice clarified that the businessman was handed over to the American police in Zurich, who accompanied him on his flight to the United States.

In March 2021, the businessman was arrested by the Swiss police at the request of Washington while on a family vacation in the ski resort of Zermatt, where he and his accomplices allegedly earned tens of millions of dollars by hacking confidential information on US listed companies.

Vladislav Klyushin owns the M13 company. Its main product is a media and social media monitoring system called Katyusha. The site says that it is used by the presidential administration, government and other federal and regional departments. The essence of the service is that officials in real time can track the reaction of the press and Internet users to their actions.