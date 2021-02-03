American Admiral Charles Richard’s statements about a possible nuclear war are aimed at obtaining additional funding for the Pentagon. This opinion in a conversation with RT State Duma deputy Ruslan Balbek said.

According to the parliamentarian, there is nothing new in such statements. Balbeck believes that such threats serve as an excuse to demand money from Congress.

“Previously, they were frightened with the Soviet threat, now with the Russian one, and under the slogan of caring for the country, the Pentagon’s budget has grown to incredible proportions,” the deputy noted.

We will remind, earlier the head of the Strategic Command of the US Armed Forces Charles Richard admitted the possibility of a nuclear war with the Russian Federation or China.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Head of the International Committee of the Federation Council expressed bewilderment at the statements of the American admiral and noted that the active military usually tries not to raise this topic.