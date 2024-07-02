The State Duma will discuss a bill requiring deputies to coordinate trips abroad

The State Duma (SD) intends to discuss a bill requiring deputies to coordinate trips abroad during a plenary session on July 4. This was reported by Vasily Piskarev, head of the lower house of parliament’s committee on security and anti-corruption, in Telegram-channel.

He explained that they wanted to get acquainted with this initiative after it was introduced by a group of senators and deputies on June 25.

“At the meeting of the State Duma Council, we will discuss our bill on the early termination of the powers of a State Duma deputy and a senator of the Russian Federation for unauthorized travel abroad,” Piskarev wrote.

He stressed that this is a matter of security and personal responsibility of each parliamentarian. In his opinion, none of his colleagues will doubt the reasons for which such an initiative was proposed.

For now, it is known that foreign business trips are approved by the Duma Council in the presence of the leadership of the lower house.

Even earlier, a bill was introduced to the State Duma that would increase control over travel abroad by civil servants and employees of enterprises with access to state secrets.