MP Belik called US President Biden an unhealthy person

State Duma deputy Dmitry Belik spoke out against the insults that US President Joe Baden addressed to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This was reported by RIA News.

“What he gives out during public speeches has nothing in common with the established norms of behavior accepted in international politics,” Belik criticized Biden’s speeches. He noted that the US president is “clearly an unhealthy person” who has long lost touch with reality. According to the deputy, Biden should be diagnosed by doctors. “It’s high time for Biden to retire – neither teleprompters nor numerous hints left by assistants can save this insane character from global disgrace,” Belik added.

Related materials:

At the NATO summit, Biden accused the Russian president of bringing “Europe’s deepest and oldest fears back to life” because Putin is a “crazed killer.” He also misspoke and called Putin the president of Ukraine, handing the floor over to him.

Earlier, it was reported that Crimean psychologist Roman Bilyk assessed Biden’s health condition. He noted that the US President is showing signs of dementia.