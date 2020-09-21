The State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes approved a project on increasing the mineral extraction tax (MET) for metallurgists and fertilizer producers, initiated by the Cabinet, reports TASS…

According to the document, from January 1, 2021, the MET will increase by 3.5 times. In particular, we are talking about the application of the “rental coefficient” to the tax rate for the extraction of potash salts, apatite-nepheline, apatite and phosphorite ores, as well as natural salts, pure sodium chloride, bauxite, nepheline, non-metallic mining raw materials, conditioned non-ferrous metal ores and iron ore.

The Cabinet of Ministers explained that the increase in the MET rate for metallurgists and chemists is due to the need to attract additional funds to the federal budget for the implementation of anti-crisis measures and the fight against coronavirus.

As previously noted by the head of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov, such a measure will additionally attract about 56 billion rubles a year to the budget. He also said that the multicomponent ore sector is currently ranked as one of the lowest tax exemptions.