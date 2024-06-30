State Duma Deputy Drapeko: Kanye West May Receive Russian Citizenship

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma for Culture and MP Elena Drapeko believes that Kanye West could receive Russian citizenship. She said this stated on the air of the radio station “Moscow Speaks”.

According to her, if an American rapper wants to become a citizen of Russia and asks for it, then he can be given such an opportunity.

“If he asks [гражданство РФ], will be considered, if he really treats our country well, why not?” – said Drapeko.

Kanye West arrived in Russia on June 30. He came to celebrate the 40th birthday of designer Gosha Rubchinskiy.

Related materials:

Earlier it was reported that a trip to a restaurant in the Moscow GUM shopping center cost West 82 thousand rubles. At the same time, West left 10 thousand of this money as a tip.