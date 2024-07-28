María Corina Machado, the brain behind presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, has ideas that are difficult to frame. When she has to make a decision about her political line, she says she is liberal, just like her party Vente Venezuela. And yes, she is, in a certain way, because she is planning to reduce the size of the State, she defends the free market economy and even the privatization of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). In social terms, her thoughts have a different twist, because she is in favor of marriage between people of the same sex, and she is flexible regarding the decriminalization of marijuana consumption –for medicinal use–, but against abortion, with the exception of cases of rape.

For years considered the radical wing of the opposition, the popularity of the 56-year-old former legislator has skyrocketed in the past year. She won the opposition primaries in October 2023 with 92% of the votes, although in January she was disqualified by the Comptroller’s Office, controlled by the ruling party, from holding elected office. But this setback did not prevent her from continuing to rise in leadership, and she ceded her political capital to the outsider and former diplomat González Urrutia, who is trying to dethrone President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking re-election, in this Sunday’s vote.

If it is a question of fitting Machado’s ideals into a line of thought, sociologist Ramón Piñango says that she can be classified as a pragmatic liberal. “She believes in individual freedom as a fundamental principle, in the rule of law as a set of norms that regulate coexistence and that must be respected by all. She is constantly searching for the most effective means to achieve the objectives shared by society, with a clear willingness to rectify if the objectives are not achieved within a reasonable period of time,” he comments by telephone.

Known as the Iron lady From the Caribbean country, Machado has expressed her admiration for Margaret Thatcher because of her defense of her values ​​against everything that opposed her. But those who know her point out political differences with any other figure. “I do not believe that María Corina is comparable with other well-known female figures in the history of the world in the last century. I prefer to describe her as determined, willing to take risks, intelligent and a team player. Very soon we will know if she made history, not only for Venezuelans, but also in terms of the participation of women in politics in our country,” says Piñango.

The academic and politician Julio Castillo believes that her figure is far from being conservative: “She is advanced from many points of view, including social and political. She believes in a model of economic freedom that, translated to the Venezuelan scenario, means that the floodgates of the economy are opened, that the State stops being in places where it should not be, that investment flows with clear rules. This is key, especially if you take into account that currently the country is mired in an opaque economy.” And he adds: “This also has its counterpart in the social field, because being free poses the ability for all of us to dedicate ourselves to what we want.” What those who know her career do agree on is that she distances herself from traditional Venezuelan politics and that she is willing, together with presidential candidate González, to bring together different ideals of the opposition in case they achieve a victory in the elections this Sunday and can achieve a transition.

Less state intervention

The former deputy aims for a smaller State. This is antagonistic to the expansion carried out by Chavismo during the 25 years of the State apparatus in Venezuela. This was made clear in her proposed government program, known in the opposition primaries, which is similar to the one presented by González Urrutia: “The social and institutional destruction that the country has suffered is also about overcoming the vision of an omnipotent State that has characterized Venezuela to a large extent since the oil boom of the mid-twentieth century.” To achieve this, the plan is oriented towards a restructuring of the State.

The founder of Vente Venezuela has proposed an agreement that “frees the forces of the market economy,” which would be consolidated through collective “reflection.” Her model assumes “unrestricted” respect for private property, prohibiting expropriations, and opening Venezuela to world markets. Her defense of private property was highlighted in 2012. Machado was a deputy and confronted then-President Hugo Chávez in the National Assembly: “Expropriating is stealing.” This was answered by the Venezuelan president: “You are out of line.” ranking to debate with me […] You called me a thief in front of the country. I will not offend you: an eagle does not hunt flies!

Machado has pointed to the privatization of the state-owned PDVSA, but also to that of all productive activities in the industry that are “advisable” to boost private investment and the sustained increase in production. “The State will continue to receive fiscal resources in the form of royalties and taxes, and will ensure the conditions for private companies to increase production in the shortest possible time,” she reflected in her 2023 program plan, before being discarded as a presidential candidate. This is María Corina Machado, the woman who wants to lead the transition after a defeat of Chavismo.

