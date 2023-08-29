Corporation complies with 2 search and seizure warrants in Goiânia and Piracanjuba, both in Goiás; is the 15th phase of Lesa Patria

A Federal Police (Federal Police) launches this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023) the 15th phase of Operation Lesa Pátria against suspects for involvement in the extremist acts of the 8th of January. Two search and seizure warrants were executed against a state deputy in Goiânia (GO) and Piracanjuba (GO). The name of the politician was not disclosed by the corporation.

According to the PF, the facts investigated constitute, in theory, the crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, destruction and deterioration or destruction of specially protected property.

previous stages

The 14th phase was held on 17 August. The PF arrested a pastor and a gospel singer for the acts of the 8th of January in the searches that targeted suspects of promoting “Festa da Selma”, a codename used to refer to the extremist acts

The 13th phase was held on 27 June. The agents fulfilled 1 search and seizure warrant in Itapetininga (SP) against a possible financier. O Power360 found out that he was Milton de Oliveira Júnior, owner of a radio station formerly affiliated with Young pan in the city of São Paulo.

The 12th phase was held on May 23. Four search and seizure warrants and one preventive arrest warrant were served in the Federal District.

The 11th phase was held on 11 May. 22 search and seizure warrants were carried out in São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná, in addition to blocking R$ 40 million in assets of those involved.

The 10th phase was held on April 18. 16 preventive arrest warrants and 22 search and seizure warrants were served in 7 states and in the Federal District.

The 9th phase was completed on March 23. At the time, the reserve major of the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District), Cláudio Mendes dos Santos, 49, was arrested. He was accused of managing the money used to fund extremist acts.

The 8th phase was launched on March 17 with the objective of arresting 32 extremists of the 8 de Janeiro. The police action was carried out in 9 states and in the Federal District.

The 7th phase was held on March 7th. 3 extremists were arrested and the police served 8 search and seizure warrants in Minas Gerais and Paraná.

The 6th phase carried out 8 preventive arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants in Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná, São Paulo and Sergipe.

The 5th phase, on February 7, led to the arrest of 4 PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) agents who were supposedly involved in the extremist acts of January 8.

Among those arrested was Federal District Military Police colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime Barreto, responsible for the sector that planned the security of the Esplanada dos Ministérios on the day of the acts. In addition to him, the following were arrested:

Captain Josiel Pereira César;

Major Flávio Silvestre de Alencar;

Lieutenant Rafael Pereira Martins.

On February 3, agents carried out the 4th phase of the operation in 5 states and in the Federal District. In all, 3 preventive arrest warrants and 14 search and seizure warrants were served in the states of Rondônia, Goiás, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Mato Grosso and the Federal District.

O Power360 found that one of those arrested at this stage was the former president of the CDL (Chamber of Shopkeepers) in Rio Verde (GO), Lucimário Benedito Camargo, known as Mário Furacão. Former State Representative Candidate William Ferreira da Silvaknown as “Weather Man” was also arrested in Rondônia. An unidentified Federal Senate legislative police officer was one of the search and seizure targets in the operation.

On January 27, the corporation carried out the 3rd phase of the operation in Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo and the Federal District. The agents served 11 arrest warrants and 27 search and seizure warrants.

Former President’s Nephew Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, Léo Índio, was one of the targets of the last phase. O Power360 found that PF agents served a search and seizure warrant at his residence.

The 2nd phase of Lesa Pátria was carried out on January 23rd with the arrest of Antônio Cláudio Alves Ferreira, who invaded the Planalto Palace and destroyed a 17th century clock during the acts of January 8th. Ferreira was arrested in Uberlândia (MG) and taken to the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence in Brasília.

The operation was launched on January 20. In the 1st phase, 8 preventive arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants were served, issued by the STF, in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and the Federal District.

Complaints

The PF opened a reporting channel to identify people linked to extremist acts. Complaints can be sent to the email: [email protected].