Amauri Ribeiro (União Brasil-GO) says he “should also be arrested” for having helped protesters

the state representative Amauri Ribeiro (União Brasil) stated during the ordinary session of Alego (Legislative Assembly of Goiás) that it helped to “bank” the extreme right encampments in the HQs (General Headquarters) of the Brazilian Army, which resulted in the depredation of the buildings of the Três Poderes on January 8th.

“I should be in jail too. […] I helped bankroll those who were there. You can arrest me, I’m a bandit, I’m a terrorist, I’m a scoundrel, in your view. I helped, brought food, water and money. I camped there and I also stayed at the door because I am a patriot”he declared.

The deputy’s speech was in response to the House colleague’s questioning Mauro Rubem (PT-GO) about who financed the radical right-wing acts on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

“To answer your question, the money did not come from abroad. It came from people who believe in this nation and who defend this country and do not agree with the corrupt and crooked government”said Ribeiro. At another point in the session, the deputy from União Brasil had already discussed with deputy Rubem.

“I never regretted what I did or said. That’s why I even went to jail. And I’ll be back if need be. To defend what I believe in, my nation, my country. So as not to see a patriot in jail with impunity as he is there. People who were camped, who were not breaking and were taken to prison”he said.

