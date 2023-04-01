In a speech, Thainara Faria, from the PT, said that a civil servant did not believe that she was a member of the House

the state representative Thainara Faria (PT-SP), a black woman, cried during a speech at the plenary session of Alesp (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo) this Friday afternoon (March 31, 2023) when reporting a case of racism of which she was a victim in the assembly. At the time, a civil servant did not believe that she was a deputy.

“I spent 3 hours at a beautiful ceremony by Deputy Leci Brandão sitting here with the sign ‘Deputy Thainara Faria’. When I got down from the table and went to sign the books, the server said: ‘No. These books are only for deputies’”, declared Faria while crying. The case took place during the delivery ceremony of the Theodosina Ribeiro Medal, an event created to honor black women.

According to the congresswoman, she feared that she might be confused because she was wearing a braid and asked Alesp to provide her with another button –brooch responsible for identifying House deputies. Although she was successful, the employee tried to prevent her from signing the attendance books after the ceremony proposed by the congresswoman. Leci Brandão (PCdoB-SP).

The deputy added that, after signing the books, she gave an interview to TV Alesp and that, during the recording, he heard the employee telling another that the situation was “difficult”.

Faria stated that this is not the 1st time she has been a victim of racism since becoming a state deputy. She said that, more than once, Alesp employees did not believe that she could be one of the deputies, even thinking that her communication advisor, a white man, was the deputy in question.

Watch the congresswoman’s speech (5min51s):

In your profile on Instagrammoments before delivering the speech in the plenary session, Faria posted a story –feature that makes the publication of photos or videos available only for 24 hours– questioning whether the episode was really due to a misunderstanding.

“And I’m going to ask you: was this a misunderstanding? (…) This is not a misunderstanding, people. This is pure racism and the worst type of racism that exists, which is structural.”he stated.

In an official note, the deputy’s advisory informed that it will be sent to the president of the house, deputy Andre do Prado (PL-SP), a request to open an internal inquiry to investigate what happened. Here’s the full of the note (108 KB).

Read the full speech given by state representative Thainara Faria on March 31, 2023:

“I’m going to do a speech this afternoon that I wouldn’t want to do, but it’s going to be necessary for me to do it. Since I was elected state deputy for São Paulo and I occupy this space to discuss and prepare for my inauguration, I have been suffering racism in this house.

“At the inauguration, a police officer and a servant asked me to clear the way so that the deputies could pass. I was confused several times with other people. During the inauguration alone, there were more than 10 times that I went through situations of racism while I was accompanied by my communication advisor –who is a white man–, I was confused with him. This, repeated times during the days.

“Today, because I had a braid and I forgot my button at my house, I asked my assistants to ask for another button so that I wouldn’t be confused. They denied the botton first and said: ‘The deputy already has it. We have few deputy bottons because there are a lot of congresswomen now’. Even so, they gave the botton. I spent 3 hours in a beautiful ceremony of deputy Leci brandão sitting here with the sign ‘deputy Thainara Faria’. When I got down from the table and went to sign the books, the server said: ‘No. These books are only for deputies’.

“I showed her the botton, signed the book and went to give an interview to TV Alesp. When I turned around to give an interview to TV Alesp, I, who have very keen sense of touch, smell and hearing, heard her complaining to another server: ‘It’s difficult’. I gave the interview, came back and told her: ‘It’s hard every day for this house to be confused. We looked for you today to guarantee my botton, so that I didn’t have to show racism and you denied this botton, because you are not used to a black woman, young, 28 years old, walking around this house and I knew that, because I was braid, I could be confused and I wanted to avoid that kind of situation’.

“I wouldn’t want to be crying here right now, but the thing is, it hurts a lot to experience racism all the time. When it doesn’t hurt, it kills you and I don’t want anyone else to go through that. And the server then said: ‘It’s just that you’re new and we haven’t learned who the deputies are yet’.

“I want to show São Paulo society the carometer. All the new deputies have been here for a long time. There’s no way to get confused. We are all here. There’s no reason to bar me from spaces, there’s no reason to prevent me from signing a book with a hand weight of 91,388 votes from the people of São Paulo.

“And then, they think it’s mimi, but I can’t go back to my house with the pain and embarrassment. This embarrassment belongs to everyone. It has to be from the server and all the racist men and women in this country. No more treating us black men and women like scum of society. Many of these servants are the ones who pass directly by the cleaning women who are, for the most part, black women. Many of these servers do not accept that I am here as the voice of the state of São Paulo. I make a parenthesis for all the people who treated me in this house, including the attitude of the policemen and women, who are extremely respectful of me. Thank you, but I can’t let a situation like this go any longer.

“To end my speech, I will recall the statement by our president André do Prado who, in Folha de S. Paulo, said that Job would have to have the patience to deal with the women and blacks in that house, that he would have to listen , that he would have to be patient. Here, I will demand from the president that I voted for that not only does he not accept racism, but that he have an anti-racist administration in this house, that does not allow any other person to go through the prejudice that I went through here, that does not allow that young people and women young people, and people who enter this house, bringing the diversity of people from the periphery, from the interior, LGBTQIA+, blacks and blacks to be confused.

“Enough of racism. Racism kills. Racism hurts and it won’t hurt us anymore. Thank you very much”.