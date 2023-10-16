Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/10/2023 – 16:22

State deputy Leonardo Siqueira (Novo/SP) filed a class action requesting the departure of three advisors approved for the Petrobras Board of Directors in April this year. According to Siqueira, none of the three nominations were made through the headhunting process, as required by the Petrobras Statute.

Furthermore, the deputy states that in all three cases there was an opinion contrary to the appointment of advisors by the People Committee, the Board of Directors and the Real Estate Securities Commission.

The action refers to counselors Pietro Mendes, Efrain Cruz, who hold positions in the government, which is prohibited by the state-owned company’s statute, and Sergio Rezende, affiliated with the PSB until March this year (the statute imposes a mandatory 36-month quarantine). A process at the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) also investigates the case.

“We do not want the political capture of Petrobras, the largest oil company in Latin America, as happened in 2014. We will work to prevent this from happening again”, said the deputy in a statement.

According to the action, the request for the directors’ removal is due exclusively to technical reasons, as Petrobras’ own statutes were not complied with. The directors were appointed with a monthly salary, in addition to sharing in the company’s profits. In 2023 alone, the amount to be distributed to administrators, according to Siqueira, will be R$44 million.

The election to the Board of Directors of names rejected by company committees is nothing new. In the previous administration, Jônathas Assunção and Ricardo Soriano were appointed by Bolsonaro, despite holding positions in the government, and fulfilled their mandates normally.

In June of this year, the Union and the two former Petrobras advisors under Bolsonaro became defendants at the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). At the time they were elected to the Council, they held, respectively, the positions of executive secretary of the Civil House and attorney general of the National Treasury.