Statements that the United States is involved in the attempted assassination of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko are absolutely false. This was stated by a representative of the State Department, reports TASS…

On Saturday, April 17, Lukashenka said that an attempt was planned on him and his children. According to him, the task of elimination was approved by the top leadership of the United States. He also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden, asked a question about the assassination attempt organized by the US special services on the President of Belarus, but did not receive an answer.

Later, the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest in Moscow of two people who were planning a military coup in Belarus. According to the service, one of the detainees, who has dual citizenship, Yuri Zyankovich, arrived in Moscow after consultations in the United States and Poland. He planned to meet with representatives of the Belarusian Armed Forces to convince them to take part in the coup.