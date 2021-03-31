U.S. Department of State published on its website for the annual report on the human rights situation in the world. The document is devoted to Russia 72 pages, on which Chechnya is mentioned 48 times.

In particular, the report claims that security officials have committed numerous human rights violations, and the security forces in the republic are allegedly subordinate only to Ramzan Kadyrov. In addition, the publication, citing data from the Russian LGBT Network, says that at least 40 people were allegedly illegally detained and tortured in Chechnya, two of whom later died. It also cites accusations against the Chechen security officials of abducting people, in particular the 19-year-old opposition activist Salman Tepsurkaev, who was tortured while filming it on camera.

The State Department also claims that the Chechen authorities allegedly hinder the activities of local and foreign human rights organizations in every possible way and call their actions unpatriotic.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the report. According to him, the US State Department regularly reproduces “very similar theses” in relation to Russia, Moscow does not agree with his conclusions, reports TASS…

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also repeatedly criticized the reports of the US State Department on the human rights situation. In April 2018, the diplomatic department announced that Washington had failed to get rid of Russophobic stereotypes, and the section of the State Department’s report on Russia was prepared in a “negativist way.” The Foreign Ministry believes that the authors of the report are using special techniques to form a negative attitude towards Russia as “the main violator of human rights.”

Russia, in turn, has issued reports on human rights in other countries. In December 2020, a document was published describing the persecution of political opponents, media representatives and members of public organizations in Ukraine.