Washington is concerned about reports of persecution and detentions of citizens in the Chechen Republic, in particular those directed against relatives of local human rights activists. This is reported in statement US Department of State, received by Lenta.ru.

The American side called for the release of all unjustly detained prisoners in Chechnya. Washington also condemned the pressure on relatives of citizens living outside of Russia. “Such acts, which harm entire families, constitute a particularly pernicious form of repression,” the statement said. In particular, we are talking about the abduction of Zarema Musayeva, the wife of the former judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya, Saydi Yangulbaev.

The State Department criticized the policy of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. He was called upon to stop repression and persecution of dissidents, representatives of LGBT people, national and religious minorities. In addition, the United States appealed to the Russian authorities with a demand to bring to justice all those responsible for human rights violations on Chechen territory.

On January 21, armed men in civilian clothes, who introduced themselves as Chechen security forces, broke into the apartment of ex-judge Yangulbaev in the Nizhny Novgorod region, from where they kidnapped his diabetic wife, Zarema Musaeva. Now the woman is in the special detention center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Chechen Republic, she was detained on an administrative offense – for insulting and attacking a policeman.