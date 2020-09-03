George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said that the dialogue between Russia and the United States, as well as European countries, should continue. TASS.

“I think that it is important for the United States and Western countries to continue the dialogue with Russia in connection with the fact that there will always be issues of geostrategic importance, in which our interests must coincide,” the diplomat said.

According to him, the United States is conducting a political dialogue with Russia, even if it does not come to an agreement.

“It is important for us to continue this dialogue, even if Russia takes steps that could block any opportunity for further progress,” he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that on the eve of the talks in Vienna, the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said that the US military plans are openly aimed at containing Russia and China.

After the Vienna meeting, Russian Deputy Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that disagreements persist between Russia and the United States over the extension of the START Treaty.