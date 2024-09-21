State Department Urges US Citizens to Leave Lebanon While They Can

The US State Department has called on Americans in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible in connection with the development of the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, reports RIA Novosti.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the U.S. Embassy is urging United States citizens to leave Lebanon,” the statement said.

The US State Department stressed that the number of commercial flights leaving Lebanon has decreased, expressing confidence that if the situation worsens, US citizens may be unable to leave the republic altogether.

Earlier it became known that the administration of US President Joe Biden fears an escalation of relations between Israel and Hezbollah. One of the possible scenarios could be a full-scale war in the Middle East.