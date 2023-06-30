Pentagon: State Department approves $440 million sale of munitions and equipment to Taiwan

The US State Department authorized the sale of $332.2 million worth of 30mm munitions to Taiwan. This was reported by the Pentagon Agency for Security Cooperation, writes TASS.

The sale of spare parts for equipment, weapons and required software in the amount of $108 million was also approved, according to the agency. A total of $440 million worth of ammunition and equipment will be sold.

Earlier it became known that the Taiwanese authorities are negotiating with the United States on the supply of arms worth $500 million.

The head of the administration of the island, Tsai Ing-wen, specified that this assistance from Washington was mainly due to “the pandemic and other factors that led to delays in the supply of a certain number of weapons.” The decision on what exactly will be included in the new aid package will be made by the National Security Bureau of Taiwan and the Ministry of Defense of the island together with the American side.