State Department allocates $47.6 million to Tetratec Inc to help clear mines in Ukraine

US State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke about the agency’s allocation of more than $47 million to an American company in order for it to provide mine clearance assistance to Ukraine, reports RIA News.

“Today we are announcing $47.6 million to Tetratec Inc of Pasadena, California to provide emergency mine clearance assistance to Ukraine,” a U.S. Foreign Office official said.

Earlier, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, noted that the United States is not looking for a conflict with Russia over Ukraine and is aimed at a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian crisis. He stressed that Washington will continue to help Kyiv with weapons, equipment and ammunition so that Ukraine “can develop its military successes on the battlefield.”