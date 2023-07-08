admin3i

admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/

07/08/2023 – 7:42 am

Share



Inability to pay off sovereign debt correlates with life expectancy of children in debtor countries, warns NGO. A sign of the need to reformulate the global credit system, especially for Africa. The president of the NGO Open Society Foundations (OSF), Mark Malloch-Brown, stressed this Saturday (7/8) that state default (or sovereign default) Prolonged life has a real impact on the life expectancy of children in the countries concerned, increasing child mortality by ten percentage points.

“When debt service is delayed, this has a real cost that translates into more children dying,” he told the financial information agency Bloomberg, following the presentation of a study that calculates the impact of defaults on the evolution of the mortality rate. children, concluding that there is a direct relationship, albeit late, between financial default and the increase in the number of dead children.

A decade after a default, a population’s life expectancy can drop by as much as 14 months. Countries that have defaulted since the 1960s saw an average ten percentage point increase in child mortality over the next decade, due to the deterioration of public services due to lack of funds, says the OSF.

According to research by the civil society support network, founded by tycoon George Soros, in the case of Zambia, the first African country to declare default after the covid-19 pandemic, the number of child deaths may increase by 3,079 per year until 2030. “This is not a temporary cost that then passes, it is a scar that society will have for an entire generation,” stressed Malloch-Brown.

Need to overhaul the global debt system

The results of the study would show the urgent need to change the global sovereign debt system, which is often “paralyzed” when nations do not fulfill their obligations, noted Clemens Graf von Luckner, one of the authors of the study, noting that “the longer it takes to resolve a default, the more onerous it is for those who are least responsible for the default”.

Urging “coordinated and decisive action is urgent”, the study cited by Bloomberg concludes that “the human and economic costs will continue to mount for Ghana, Sri Lanka, Zambia and other countries with each passing month”.

The OSF releases its report shortly after Zambia agreed, at the end of June, a financial restructuring agreement with official creditors, which the southern African country hopes to be able to replicate with commercial creditors, holders of most of its debt. sovereign.

Slow and punitive negotiations

The announced agreement connects to the one on Chad’s debt, reached in November 2022 by creditors of vulnerable countries, based on the common debt restructuring framework process, under the aegis of the G20, which followed the Suspension Initiative Debt Service (DSSI), launched in April 2020, at the height of the covid-19 pandemic.

However, since its creation, this negotiation process has been considered too slow, as it involves many actors with divergent interests and implies an automatic downgrade of financial ratings. This, in turn, prevents countries from accessing international financing, due to the significant increase in interest rates.

The restructuring of Zambia’s external debt will involve bilateral loans, granted by governments, totaling US$6.3 billion (R$30.6 billion), of which US$4.1 billion is for China. Private creditors, who are responsible for 6.8 billion dollars, will have to “make a comparable effort”, explained a French financial source to the AFP news agency.

This is a reference to a clause in the agreement approved by the Zambian government and the IMF, known as “comparable treatment” of the debt, which essentially provides that state creditors are not disadvantaged in relation to commercial ones.

av (Lusa, ots)























