The designated head of government failed because of a dispute over positions. In the middle of the economic crisis, Lebanon is looking for a government for the third time.

BEIRUT taz | After only 26 days, the designated head of government Mustapha Adib throws down in Lebanon. The country has been waiting for a new government since August 10th. At that time, Adib’s predecessor Hassan Diab and his cabinet resigned – in response to public pressure after the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut. The detonation killed 193 people and around 300,000 were left homeless.

The parties have been struggling for influence in forming the cabinet for weeks, and Adib has now reached a dead end in the consultations. French President Emmanuel Macron, who wants to consolidate his influence in Lebanon himself, had called for an independent government to be formed from experts.

But Adib tried in vain to convince the representatives of the religious communities of this plan. The formation of the cabinet largely failed because the Shiite parties of Amal and Hezbollah insisted on appointing a Shiite minister of finance.

This post is arguably the most important and trickiest in the country: Lebanon is in the midst of the worst economic crisis in its 100-year history: The national debt is 90 billion US dollars, the local currency has lost 80 percent of its value on the black market. In March, a Eurobond bond of just under a billion euros fell due – but the country did not repay. The state is broke.

Lebanese are leaving the country

The central bank no longer has sufficient reserves in US dollars. But the strong currency is needed to pay for imports of gasoline, medicine and food. Bread, diesel and flour are still subsidized, but the state will soon have to stop the subsidy. Hygiene products such as sanitary towels, toothpaste or shampoo are already three times more expensive than they were a year ago. In order to protect the dollar reserves, since the beginning of the year the banks have only been spending the money in dollars in their accounts at a poor exchange rate in lira.

The wealthy upper class, which includes politicians and business leaders in the country, have their money in foreign banks for a long time. Anyone with a second passport left the country after the explosion in Beirut at the latest.

The well-educated elite also try to leave for a second degree, language course or internship. Anyone who is already studying abroad is building a new life there. Due to the civil war (1975-1990), the diaspora is already larger than the number of people living in Lebanon. Now it will continue to grow.

The political stalemate means that the reforms that the country urgently needs are delayed: the official devaluation of the currency, the restructuring of the debt and the banking sector, the reduction of the public sector or a balanced budget. The further the rebuilding of the state is delayed, the further the possible upswing will be shifted into the future.

Economists are therefore hoping for a new government that will continue the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that began in May. Even if the IMF is not known for taking socially acceptable steps, international pressure is for many the only hope that the denominational and political elite will reform itself.