From: Yannick Hanke

All alarm lamps on: The city of Bremen cracked the seven-day incidence of 1000 on Friday, January 7, 2022. (archive image) © Peter Schickert / imago

Bremen is the nationwide leader in terms of corona incidence. Now the Hanseatic city has even cracked the 1000 mark. What this means for corona rules.

Bremen – the Hanseatic city Bremen has skipped the incidence of 1000 for new corona infections for the first time. Share on Friday, January 7, 2022 Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) with the fact that the value is currently 1052 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. The dpa reports on it.

City in Bremen: Bremen Surface: 326.7 km² Height: 11 m Population: 569,352 (2019) Mayor: Andreas Bovenschulte Prefix: 0421

Bremen exceeds the corona incidence of 1000: Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte alarmed – “that worries us too”

“That is a high incidence, it worries us too,” said Bovenschulte after Bund-Länder meeting on how to deal with the Omikron variant cited in connection with the corona incidence. The relatively high level would also be due to the now high proportion of the Corona variant Omikron in new infections nationwide, but especially in Bremen. Possibly this will come true gloomy prognosis for the Corona variant Omikron an expert.

However, there is also the encouraging message that the disease progresses after a Omicron-Infection is less severe than after infection with the Delta variant. This is also the opinion of the Virologist Hendrik Streeck, who nevertheless warns of a “hard” Omikron time. This contrasts with the statement by the World Health Organization (WHO) not to underestimate the danger of Omikron.

Bremen introduces Corona warning level four because of Omikron: 2G-Plus applies to restaurants and cultural institutions

Regardless of this debate, Bremen is well above the high corona incidence numbers Federal-state resolutions went out. Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte said this, also with a view to the newly introduced Corona warning level four in Bremen applies from Monday, January 10, 2022.

As a result, a 2G-plus scheme for Gastronomy including restaurants like in Lower Saxony and is also being introduced for cultural institutions. This means that only fully vaccinated and recovered people have access. In addition, these groups of people also need proof of a negative corona test.

FFP2 mask requirement in public transport in Bremen: Omikron does not allow anything else

But as so often in the pandemic, exceptions also apply to this corona rule. All those who already have one are exempt from the corona test obligation despite the 2G-plus regulation Booster vaccination have received. This also applies to people in the first three months after their second vaccination against Corona.

Since January 1, 2022, it has been mandatory to wear an FFP2 mask in public transport in Bremen. That also remains Nationwide 3G rule in buses and trains, which makes it possible for the unvaccinated to continue to use public transport. Proof of a negative corona test is mandatory.

Retail in Bremen: FFP2 mask requirements apply here too – supermarkets with a transition period

As a result of the newly imposed corona warning level four in Bremen resulting from the huge increase in the seven-day incidence As a result, the FFP2 mask requirement also applies in the Hanseatic city’s retail trade. This also applies from January 10th. Only for business of daily needs, for what purpose Basic suppliers such as supermarkets* or drugstores count, there is a transition period of 14 days.

In the neighboring federal state Lower Saxony The obligation to wear an FFP2 mask in retail has been in effect since December 2021. Incidentally, 2G-plus was introduced here overturned after a lawsuit by Woolworth in court*. One the corresponding lawsuit in Bremen was again dismissed.

Bremen curiosity: Bremen has the highest incidence nationwide – and the best vaccination rate in Germany

Curious: Ingloriously, Bremen can still be described as the nationwide leader in terms of the seven-day incidence. At the same time, the Hanseatic city but a leader in terms of the nationwide vaccination rate. But nobody feels like laughing at this fact. (with material from dpa) * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.