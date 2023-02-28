State Council | Kaikkonen returns as Minister of Defense from his parental leave

Kaikkonen had to resign as a minister for the time off, as the law does not recognize family leave periods for ministers or MPs.

On parental leave been Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) will return as Minister of Defense on Tuesday.

The Minister of Defense who handled the task Mikko Savola (center) asks for a resignation. The change of ministers takes place during the presentation of the president in the State Council castle.

The changes caused by the change of ministers to the division of work, deputations and the composition of the ministerial committee for foreign and security policy will be discussed in an extraordinary general session of the Government immediately after the president’s presentation.

Kaikkonen has been on parental leave for about two months.

