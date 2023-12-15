Measures against discrimination are too often too superficial. This is the conclusion of the State Commission against discrimination and racism first report which was published on Friday. According to the committee, much larger social adjustments are needed that address the underlying structures of discrimination and racism.

As an example, the State Commission cites diversity policy when recruiting new staff. This can lead to more “other” people working at a company, without addressing “underlying inequalities or stereotypes”. This can even increase us-versus-them thinking, increasing tensions in the workplace. A more diverse workforce is useful in itself, according to the committee, but more attention should be paid to 'creating space for perspectives'.

Measures remain out of the picture

The committee is also surprised that politicians continue to ask for studies that determine the extent of discrimination. A lot of research has already been done into this, and the committee wonders whether it is necessary to know exactly how large it is. “Is it 'bad' if 41 percent of people with a Muslim background report discrimination and 'less bad' if it concerns 28 percent?”

Moreover, the risk is that people get too stuck in a discussion about the size, as a result of which concrete solutions remain 'out of the picture'. The committee concludes that discrimination is a “major and structural” problem and that it can be expected to occur in every organization.