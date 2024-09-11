The State Commission approved the main and backup crews of the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft

The State Commission has approved the main and backup crews of the Soyuz MS-26 manned spacecraft. This was reported with reference to the Roscosmos State Corporation TASS.

The main crew included cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, as well as astronaut Donald Pettit. The backup crew included cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, along with astronaut Jonathan Kim.

Earlier, Roscosmos reported that the Soyuz-2.1a rocket was assembled in preparation for the launch of the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The launch of the ship with the crew is scheduled for September 11. Return to Earth is April 1 of next year.