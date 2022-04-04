Mario Draghi’s executive proposes the State cashback 2022, which returns with some small variations from the past. The Government provides for new reimbursements that citizens can request for purchases made, according to certain procedures that will be envisaged. But how the 2022 State Cashback works and how to access the reimbursement of some expenses?

The new State Cashback allows citizens to no longer keep receipts and receipts for expenses made in order to be able to download them from the tax return. For example, medical examinations and medicines: the former, for example, will be able to guarantee immediate refund of 19% of the amount paid.

Laura CastelliDeputy Minister of Economy, explains:

In this way, taxpayers will truly have the right to get what they deserve in a simple way. And then it is a way to continue to use what we have built on the digital plan on the Tax Office.

State cashback 2022, the operating mechanism changes

First you need to know that it is not yet active, but awaits a fiscal delegation that has not yet arrived in the Senate. And then only after the publication in the Gazzetta dei legislative decrees you can begin to proceed.

The first experimentation will concern the health costs, while waiting to extend the cashback to other categories as well. The Government is pushing to be able to incentivize everyone to acquire SPID. Refunds will not be on all expenses made by debit and credit card, as it was before.

The refund will be obtained as a deduction, so as to no longer keep receipts and invoices for tax returns. At the time of payment it will be necessary to indicate the willingness to access the Cashback and you will be able to have the immediate reimbursement of the percentage foreseen for health expenses.

Although it is different from that proposed by the Conte government, i Five stars claim the victory of his return: