Chihuahua.- “Security and justice must be kept apart from political interest,” said the president of the Technical Committee of the Trust for Competitiveness and Citizen Security (FICOSEC), Jorge Contreras Fornelli.

When rendering the report, he highlighted that the accumulated impunity rate from 2017 to 2022 in the city of Chihuahua is 93 percent for the crime of homicide.

84 percent of the files are in the investigation process and only 4 percent have been prosecuted, he stressed. Likewise, he highlighted that the city of Chihuahua occupies third place in the state of homicides with an index of 39.6 homicides per 100 thousand inhabitants, only below Cuauhtémoc with 73 and Ciudad Juárez with 78, when the national average is 23.

He reported that the Federal Government’s social policy aimed at youth has not permeated the community, since from 2014 to date, 7,500 crimes have been registered among adolescents and young people, mostly related to organized crime.

He stressed that the Prosecutor’s Office requires re-engineering and that the procedures be 100 percent digitalized, since each agent handles 77 investigation folders, while the national recommendation is 10 folders per agent.

He pointed out that the proposed reform of the Judiciary is a threat, a step backwards in these processes, and that a sensible analysis and proposal is expected.

For his part, the president of the Board of Directors of the FICOSEC Foundation, Rodrigo Tena Cruz, indicated that last year specialists were sought to care for victims of sexual violence and that this year they will invest even until our entity is where the best care is provided. to the victims of this crime.

He highlighted that a historic investment of 350 million pesos was allocated for 109 projects in 2023 and thanked the State Government for its participation, since, although it is its obligation, this quota had not previously been covered.

The event was attended by the Secretary of Public Security, Gilberto Loya Juárez, representing the governor, the Secretary of Government, Santiago de la Peña, the State Attorney General, César Jáuregui and Mayor Jorge Russek, among others.