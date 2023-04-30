In a very short time we will begin to see measurements of applicants and aspirants to obtain candidacies for 2024. However, times have changed and a lot, so now, rather than resorting to the ignominious and excessive use of those polling houses that usually present studies of In this opinion, where the results are nothing more than fantasies made to feed the egos of some, what current politicians and officials should do (or should have done for a long time) is get closer to the people of the town and solve their most pressing needs . The result of this work will give them truly realistic opinion polls on how they are perceived by the public, and if they denote any profitability, electorally speaking of course.

If the current mayors, legislators or those who hold public office in the current cabinet of Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya, want or have the intention of continuing with a political career and aspire to obtain a position of popular election in next year’s elections, they must be very clear that perhaps the candidacy can be obtained by patronage or influence, but the electoral result can no longer be given as a mere formality, just because they belong to a particular political group or party.

I have always said that until now and with an opposition on the canvas, there is not the slightest doubt that next year, Morena will achieve a victory in the presidential election and, without reaching a qualified majority, they will maintain absolute dominance with their allies. in both chambers of the Congress of the Union.

Now, if we talk about the local elections, despite the many factors that we already know will have to intervene in said process, the level of the candidates will be a much more determining factor than in the last two elections. And it is that although those who go for Morena will indisputably have a certain advantage due to the drag and popular acceptance that AMLO still maintains, that does not mean that, as we have already said, the election will be a mere procedure.

On this occasion, I will speak about five high-level officials whose hearts surely beat for a candidacy. And if we analyze and assess their performance, at least in terms of compliance with the instructions that the governor has given them, in terms of going out into the streets to meet people and leaving aside both the comfort of their refrigerated offices, and those nondescript speeches that are only good for a speech contest.

And if we talk about officials who have fully complied with these indications, we have to mention two Secretaries who are standing out, that of Public Works, José Luis Zavala Cabanillas and that of Economy, Javier Gaxiola Coppel. These public servants have not stopped touring the state from north to south, listening to the people, being empathetic with their demands and creating the conditions for their attention. And it is that both, the same thing have been seen visiting marginalized communities, like going to street markets to see how they can help them improve their current condition. Gaxiola Coppel, on his side, is setting precedents with support for micro and small entrepreneurs, and with efforts to attract investment and create jobs, which has contributed to the fact that during 2022, the Sinaloa economy has grown even more from the national average. José Luis Zavala, for his part, has followed to the letter the government policy of prioritizing works with a greater social impact, and now we even see him rectifying wrongs of the past, by rescuing a white elephant like the Theme Park, where within its spaces the construction of what will be the Culiacán Convention Center will be carried out

Others who bring dynamism and are making the most of their experience in public service are the head of CVIVE, Antonio Castañeda Verduzco, who along with Gabriel Ballardo Valdez, have entered the bull by the horns and are providing solutions to hundreds of Sinaloans from very vulnerable sectors who for years had been left to the good of God in their struggle to get a space to live.

Otherwise, it is what is perceived in the Women’s Secretariat, where much more was expected from its owner, a prepared woman and whom we were used to seeing as a social fighter. But it is well said that being a bartender is not the same as being a drunk. And in the same way, if others who are out there, just swimming dead, believe that they already got on the boat (of Morena in this case) and they already did it, to such a degree that they take it thinking more about what is coming than about attend to their current responsibilities, because we will see them in 2024 when the voters will bill them for their inefficiency and inability. And we cannot close this column without congratulating all the boys and girls, that segment of the population that requires the most protection, support and love from all of us.