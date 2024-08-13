Chihuahua.- The State Government concluded the bidding process for the purchase of school materials that will be delivered as part of the support programs for elementary school students. A total of 81 million pesos will be invested in this program.

According to the tender, the company Comercio y Servicios Industriales Acerta was the winner of the tender in the four parts into which it was divided, since it offered the best proposal to provide school supplies and the contract will be signed on August 21.

The four allocations are to cover students at different levels of the basic level, with the primary level being the one to which the most will be allocated, due to the number of students enrolled in schools. In total, 149,126 will be delivered at this level. At the other levels, 67,000, 71,000 and 111,970 will be delivered for the secondary level.

Parents have been going back to school to buy school supplies in different parts of the city in anticipation of the return to school. So far, students at the professional level have returned to school, while on Monday, students at the high school level will do so.

