State budget | An additional invoice of 150 million is expected for next year due to the exchange rate changes of the destroyer shops

State budget|The exchange rate changes related to fighter acquisitions have caused clear additional costs for the procurement of F-35 fighters. Ultimately, the costs will be clarified later, when the last payment installment of the shops has been taken care of.
Elina Kervinen HS
Ministry of Finance According to the budget proposal of the Ministry of Defense, funding of just under 6.5 billion euros will be allocated to the Ministry of Defense’s administrative sector next year.
At the same time, defense spending would increase by eight percent in euro terms compared to last year’s actual budget.
