Monday, August 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

State budget | An additional invoice of 150 million is expected for next year due to the exchange rate changes of the destroyer shops

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
State budget | An additional invoice of 150 million is expected for next year due to the exchange rate changes of the destroyer shops
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The exchange rate changes related to fighter acquisitions have caused clear additional costs for the procurement of F-35 fighters. Ultimately, the costs will be clarified later, when the last payment installment of the shops has been taken care of.

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet at a media presentation in Pirkkala on February 10, 2020. Fighter acquisitions make up a significant part of the defense spending presented for next year. Picture: Jussi Nukari

Elina Kervinen HS

Ministry of Finance According to the budget proposal of the Ministry of Defense, funding of just under 6.5 billion euros will be allocated to the Ministry of Defense’s administrative sector next year.

At the same time, defense spending would increase by eight percent in euro terms compared to last year’s actual budget.

#State #budget #additional #invoice #million #expected #year #due #exchange #rate #destroyer #shops

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]