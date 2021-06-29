Even North Korean state media are now reporting on its weight – and on what “breaks the heart” of residents.

Pyongyang – Kim Jong Un rules North Korea in an authoritarian manner, food is extremely scarce in the country and the 37-year-old is no longer in his old wardrobe. Fact three couldn’t be taken so seriously now. The North Korean government has now put fact two and three together into one story – probably not without ulterior motives.

The ruler has therefore decreased significantly recently. In a highly unusual step, the government has now published a citizen’s comment: Kim looks “emaciated”, the state broadcaster quoted as saying KCTV an unnamed resident of the capital Pyongyang. This breaks “the heart of the people the most,” reported the citizen accordingly. Everyone talks about how he “immediately came to tears” when he saw Kim.

North Korea’s leadership declares: ruler Kim “skips meals”

According to experts, the government wants to use Kim’s weight loss to strengthen the loyalty of citizens in the grave food crisis. The message sent from Pyongyang is that Kim works “very hard” for people – to the point that he “skips meals and loses weight”.

The authoritarian-ruled North Korea is suffering severely from the international sanctions it has been subjected to as a result of Kim’s nuclear and missile program. In addition, North Korea has kept its borders completely closed since the beginning of last year due to the corona pandemic. As a result, trade with neighboring China, which is essential for the country, has decreased significantly. This month, the leadership in Pyongyang acknowledged that there is a food crisis.

North Korea ruler Kim Jong Un: possible successor unclear

A public discussion about the health and private life of Kim Jong Un has so far been an absolute taboo in North Korea. The ruler was severely overweight for many years. He is also known to smoke a lot.

Internationally, Kim’s health is closely monitored – not least because it is completely unclear who would succeed him in the event of his death and how stable the power apparatus in Pyongyang would then be. (AFP / frs)