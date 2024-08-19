Chihuahua— Officers and heads of the State Attorney General’s Office, FGE, have protection from escorts and personal security, for which the FGE allocates a total of 7 million 779 thousand 752 pesos each year. A total of 120 units are also assigned and 89 elements work in the security of superiors. This was reported by the agency through a request for information on the transparency platform.

According to the Proyecto Azul Cobalto report, Chihuahua ranks seventh in the country as the entity with the highest number of police murders in the country, this in the sum of all the corporations.

The ministerial police, which is part of the investigative corporation of the State Attorney General’s Office, has a total of 25 cases since 2019 and until 2024, which is a greater number than corporations such as the National Guard or the State Guard.

In this situation, it is the commanders and officers who have special protection, for which agents are designated as escorts or specifically for the protection of superiors.

Regarding attacks against members of the Prosecutor’s Office, there is a record of the murder of José Iván Sandoval in September 2023. That year, five members of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) were murdered.

Sandoval was murdered in the Altavista neighborhood when he was leaving a gym and was not on duty and he also failed to repel the attack. During 2024, there have been no homicides against agents of the Prosecutor’s Office.