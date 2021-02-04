Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, State Attorney General, affirmed that the International Day of Human Fraternity is an occasion that expresses our pride in the Emirates’s humanitarian message to all the world in respecting cultural pluralism and the harmony of peoples, and that the values ​​for which this day was launched are firmly rooted in the cultural legacy on which our country was founded. In the spirit of its union, and an integral part of the culture of the Emirati society, which was affirmed by our constitution and legislation, and the founding fathers’ keenness to support it, and our wise leadership strengthened it to become an approach rooted in the Emirati identity and a national priority, so that the UAE would become a global civilized beacon of humanity and tolerance.

The State Prosecutor said in a statement on this occasion: The International Day of Human Fraternity, which came on the initiative of the UAE and a number of brotherly Arab countries, clearly embodies the distinguished role the UAE plays in consolidating the values ​​of coexistence, moderation and moderation, as it is an important pillar to confront extremism and violence tendencies. And a path towards building a global culture that respects beliefs and religions, and believes in global human coexistence. The celebration of this humanitarian day by the UAE also confirms its keenness to move forward on all local, regional and international levels to create a constructive dialogue to achieve peace, deepen cooperation and contribute to building a world free from intolerance and violence. To respect and accept the other intellectually, culturally and ethnically.

Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi added that the UAE, with its demographic composition whose social fabric is a mixture of nationalities, living in perfect harmony, despite the differences in cultures, religions and ethnicities, is the ideal example of a society of tolerance dominated by high human values, and in this it enjoys all the care of the wise leadership. Which spares no effort to work to promote the values ​​of coexistence and harmony, through many initiatives, frameworks and legislations that ensure respect for cultural and religious pluralism, and a common commitment to the values ​​of dialogue and respect for others, most notably the law on combating discrimination and hatred, which includes deterrent measures against those who beg for himself Contempt of religions and sanctities, or the adoption of a speech that incites hatred and discrimination.