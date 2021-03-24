The State Attorney General, Counselor, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stressing that the UAE lost today with his departure, may God have mercy on him, a great national stature, and a man who gave a lot to his country over decades, and his efforts, initiatives and achievements extended to all areas, to become the march of the late The great beacon shines for us and for generations after us the path of giving and working faithfully and sincerely for the sake of the elevation and advancement of the homeland.

Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, in his name and on behalf of the family of the Federal Public Prosecution, presented to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the honorable Al Maktoum family. With our sincere condolences and sympathy, we pray to God Almighty Almighty to provide the deceased with the fullness of his mercy and satisfaction, to dwell in his spaciousness, and to inspire the Muktum, the honorable family, patience and solace.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

