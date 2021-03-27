ofMartina Lippl shut down

The number of new corona infections is extremely high again. The Saarland still wants to loosen up. This causes Lauterbach to criticize. Brandenburg pulls the reins. All information in the news ticker.

In Germany, the corona situation worsens before Easter.

The number of infections and the 7-day incidence value increase. Nevertheless, some federal states want to get out of lockdown. Brandenburg, on the other hand, is facing tightening.

Lauterbach now considers opening strategies and model projects to be the absolutely wrong signal (Update from March 26th, 3:01 p.m.).

Update from March 27, 7:08 a.m.: The infection situation in Germany continues to worsen. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the seven-day incidence was last at 124.9. That comes from the numbers from Saturday morning. The value is now higher than it has been since January 19, when it was 131.5. The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 5 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible. On Friday the RKI had given the incidence as 119.1, two weeks ago it was 76.1.

The health authorities in Germany reported 20,472 new corona infections to the RKI over the course of Friday, as it was called on Saturday morning. In addition, 157 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 16,033 new infections and 207 new deaths within one day.

The RKI has counted 2,755,225 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 2,477,500. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 75,780.

According to the RKI management report on Friday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.14 (previous day 1.08). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 114 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

State announces exit restriction at Easter – afterwards easing for tourism possible

Update from March 26th, 8:48 p.m.: Brandenburg wants the corona rules in the private sphere. During Easter, from April 1 to April 6, there will be an exit restriction from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. with a seven-day incidence of 100 on three days in a row. This was announced by the State Chancellery in Potsdam. Exceptions for a valid reason are possible. The cabinet agreed on this on Friday, but the decision should not be made until Tuesday.

If the incidence is significantly above 100 for a long time, districts and urban districts should take further steps. Relaxation for culture and tourism should be possible regionally from mid-April through model projects. An app for tracking contacts is planned.

“Completely absurd”: Lauterbach considers model projects to be the wrong signal – warning of extremely high numbers of infections

Update from March 26th, 3:01 p.m.: SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach (58) has no understanding of the opening strategies and model projects in some federal states.

“We’re growing exponentially right now. That will increase dramatically, ”Lauterbach told n-tv. It is incomprehensible to him. “We have to get the numbers under control first.”

In his opinion, model projects send the wrong signal. “They give the signal that we can reduce the number of cases by loosening up. That is completely absurd, ”affirmed the SPD politician. Employers should be obliged to test twice a week, and home office should also be mandatory. In addition, the epidemiologist calls for a curfew for two weeks. The aim is to prevent very high case numbers in the next few weeks and thus death and serious illnesses. “It doesn’t help to bury your head in the sand.”

RKI boss Lothar Wieler warned of up to 100,000 new infections daily this Friday. If so, it would not be possible to stop the spread of the virus now. Lauterbach does not rule out 100,000 new infections in the next few weeks either. It is the order of magnitude that can come. Lauterbach remains optimistic in view of the situation: “If we react quickly, we can avert that.”

Corona in Germany – 4.4 percent of the population fully vaccinated

Update from March 26th, 1:46 p.m.: Germany is still lagging behind when it comes to vaccination. So far, around 12 million corona vaccine doses have been administered. According to the so-called vaccination dashboard of the Federal Ministry of Health, 4.4 percent of the population (3,683,034 people) are fully vaccinated. 8,357,237 people received at least one dose of vaccine. On Thursday (March 25th) 279,064 vaccine doses inoculated.

Corona in Germany: More Covid 19 patients in intensive care units

Update from March 26th, 1:21 p.m.: The number of Covid-19 intensive care patients in Germany continues to rise. Currently, 3,322 corona patients have to be treated in an intensive care unit, of which 1,818 are artificially ventilated. This can be seen from the data in the Divi register (as of March 26, 1:27 p.m.). Accordingly, there are currently still 3,288 intensive care beds available. The day before, according to the management report of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 3,260 people with a corona infection were in intensive care treatment.

“Courageous attempt” – the virologist is skeptical of the model experiment in Saarland

First report from March 26, 2021

Saarbrücken – The virologist Martin Stürmer has expressed skepticism about the planned corona easing in Saarland. The attempt is very brave, said striker on Friday on RBB-Inforadio. The basic idea of ​​considering alternatives to lockdown * is not bad either. Striker advised against adopting the regulation for the entire state. The 7-day incidence in Germany is currently 119.

“I think you should first try to get the infection process under control again,” the virologist pointed out. “Even if the Saarland now has a low incidence *, it doesn’t mean that it has to stay that way.”

Stürmer added: “And that’s why I would first go down and at the same time not lose sight of such models – but I would make them smaller and more targeted.”

Virologist Martin Stürmer is skeptical about the easing in the Saarland. © teutopress / imago

Saarland wants to get out of lockdown from April 6th

The Saarland state government wants to loosen the corona restrictions for gastronomy, sport and culture as well as private meetings with a corresponding ordinance from April 6. With a negative corona test *, it should also be possible to visit theaters, cinemas, concert halls and fitness studios again. If the procedure proves to be successful, further opening steps should follow from April 18th. According to the RKI, the 7-day incidence in Saarland is currently 61.1. That looks good – before Easter.

But the development is dynamic. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn and RKI boss Lothar Wieler commented on the current Corona situation at the mandatory press conference this Friday. Wieler warned: “We are at the beginning of the third wave. There are clear signals that this wave can get even worse than the other two. “

Corona in Germany: model projects in selected regions

The German Association of Cities, meanwhile, appealed to the federal states to quickly determine the details of the planned model projects for opening steps in the corona crisis. The President of the municipal umbrella association and Mayor of Leipzig Burkhard Jung (SPD) told the portal t-online, the cities welcomed pilot projects to investigate opening steps for individual areas of public life.

“It is good that the federal and state governments have agreed on such model projects in some selected regions this week,” said Jung. “The details for this must now be determined quickly in the federal states. Only then can cities start model projects. It is unfortunate when the impression arises that the cities are not creative and determined enough. “

Corona in Germany: NRW wants a model city

In the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to a newspaper report, models are to be tested in the megacity of Cologne, among other things, as to how retail, catering and event venues could be opened safely. Using the example of the largest city in North Rhine-Westphalia, it should be tested how appropriate measures work in a metropolis, reported the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger on Friday. (afp) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA