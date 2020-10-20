In Trappes (Yvelines), for Abdelkader Houalef, a coach operator who employs 12 employees, tourist transport and school trips have not resumed. Its turnover has fallen by 65% ​​since March. After putting his employees on short-time work, he intends to obtain a loan guaranteed by the State of 450,000 euros, and ask to benefit from the solidarity fund, up to 10,000 euros per month. According to him, this welcome aid is insufficient to support the fixed costs of his nine coaches: “It can always help, pay a few bills, but it’s not a solution at all. Today, what we would expect from the political powers is to resume a little activity“.



The activity will not restart immediately either for Pierre-Olivier Lenormand, Parisian restaurateur. With the curfew, he expects a drop of more than 50% of his turnover. He will therefore ask for the solidarity fund. “We are going to use it in order to be able to pay the charges, and once again to avoid digging into the cash that it took years to build up“, he said in the 13 Hours of Tuesday, October 20. Since the start of the crisis, 1,700,000 businesses have benefited from the solidarity fund. Their number is expected to increase further.

