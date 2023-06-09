State Administration | The police completed the preliminary investigation into the suspicion of official misconduct by a government official, the case will be transferred to the prosecutor

In the preliminary investigation, the police found out whether the suspect in the case was prevented from participating in the handling of issues related to the employee’s employment relationship.

Helsinki the police say that they have finished the preliminary investigation of the case in which a government official is suspected of official misconduct.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation of the case was transferred to the prosecutor on Wednesday, June 7.

In the preliminary investigation, the police found out whether the suspect in the case was prevented from participating in the handling of issues related to the employee’s employment relationship. The suspected breach of duty occurred in 2021.

HELSINKI police told in December 2021 having started a preliminary investigation in a case where a state official is suspected of possible misconduct.

The request for an investigation into the case was made by the Ministry of Finance.

According to HS information, the suspicion concerns the former CEO of Valtori, the state’s information and communication technology center Tero from Latvakka.

IN JUNE In 2022, it was reported that Valtor’s CEO Latvangakas had resigned from his position because the Ministry of Finance had made an investigation request to the Helsinki police due to suspicion of obstruction.

At the time, the Ministry of Finance confirmed to Helsingin Sanomat that the suspected official misconduct reported by the police was about the previously reported case of the former CEO of Valtori.