State Administration | The ex-CEO of Valtori is suspected of breach of duty

Helsinki the police say that they have started a preliminary investigation in a case where a government official is suspected of possible misconduct.

The request for an investigation has been made by the Ministry of Finance, and the suspected breach of official duty would have occurred during 2021.

“In the preliminary investigation, we aim to find out whether the suspect has been prevented from participating in the handling of matters concerning the employment of an employee”, director of investigations, crime commissioner Juha-Matti Suominen says in the announcement.

The police did not agree to comment on the content of the suspected crime to Helsingin Sanomat in more detail.

According to HS information, the suspicion concerns the former CEO of Valtori, the state’s information and communication technology center Tero from Latvakka.

In June it was reported that Valtor’s CEO Latvangakas had resigned from his position because the Ministry of Finance had made an investigation request to the Helsinki police due to suspicion of obstruction.

The Ministry of Finance confirms to Helsingin Sanomat that the suspected official misconduct reported by the police on Tuesday is about the case reported in the summer by Valtori’s ex-CEO.

When contacted by HS, Latvakanka had nothing to comment on the matter on Tuesday.

“Shouldn’t it be investigated in time and then we’ll see what the end result is.”

Also in June, Latvangas told HS that he would not comment publicly on the investigation request or its content for the time being.

“I don’t feel that there is anything to hide in the matter, but unfortunately I cannot comment on it in more detail,” Latvangas stated at the time, referring to the unfinished nature of the matter.

STT said in July that Latvakanka, who has resigned as CEO of Valtori, is suspected of having a disability related to decision-making regarding the employee’s employment relationship.

From the documents submitted by the Ministry of Finance to STT, it appeared that in mid-February, the ministry received an administrative complaint about the possible obstruction of Latvakanka. Based on the investigation documents, the doubt is related to the decision-making regarding an employee’s leave from work and the return from it.

During the spring, the Ministry of Finance investigated the claims made in the complaint, among others from Latvakanka and three other people. The public version of the documents did not reveal what kind of work leave or disability relationship it was exactly, STT said.

After the notice of resignation, Latvangas has publicly stated that he decided to resign himself.

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW According to It is also disqualifying to participate in decision-making regarding a company or institution if a relative of the official is in a leadership position there.

Iltalehten according to the news, the suspicion of official misconduct would be related to the fact that Latvangagas had granted a work leave to a loved one who had transferred to other positions, which would have enabled him to quickly return to his old job. The relatives are not suspected of any crime.

