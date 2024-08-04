State Accounting, Daria Perrotta gets heated

Maximum attention from politics on the General Accounting Office of the State. Heated controversy after the farewell of Biagio Mazzotta, who accepted the presidency of Fincantieri. As he writes Corriere della Sera, the Democratic Party accuses Giancarlo Giorgetti of operating an unprecedented spoils system. “Something like this has never been seen before,” denounces the Democratic group leader in the Senate Francesco Boccia.



The Minister of Economy defends himself by counterattacking: «Pressure for the resignation of the State Accountant General? Absolutely not, maybe they are the experts in this, not us», he says referring to the accusations of the Democratic Party from Paris, visiting Casa Italia in the Olympic village. Then he adds: «It is a free choice of Dr. Mazzotta. I have known him for many years, probably more years than many of those who comment. He is a person of great quality. His replacement will meet the requirements of high professionalism, ability and intelligence.

Biagio Mazzotta, who never got along with Giorgetti («who had effectively removed him», is the opposition’s accusation) is moving from the State General Accounting Office to the presidency of Fincantieri. His place should be taken by Daria Perrotta, the current head of the legislative branch at the Ministry of Economy. Her nomination is expected in the Council of Ministers next Wednesday.

«Another choice never seen before, that of a passage from the legislative office of the ministry to the top of the Accounting Department which would thus lose its “third party”», Boccia emphasizes. «The Accounting Department — insist the Democrats, according to whom the same risks could exist for the Revenue Agency and the Anti-Corruption Authority — is not a staff structure dependent on the government but an irreplaceable pillar of our public apparatus.

The Democratic Party does not intend to pass over the episode in silence”. Hence the announcement of the filing of a bill to protect and defend […] the transparency of the appointment procedures, the autonomy and independence of the State Accountant General.

“There are over 1200 people – the Democratic senators emphasize – who work with rigor, competence and self-denial to ensure maximum transparency on the state accounts as happens in every territory with the over 5 thousand members of the General Accounting Office of the State throughout Italy. Isn’t there among the over 5 thousand people employed by that organization one capable of being an accountant?”. But Giorgetti holds his ground and insists: “There is no case, no pressure. Mazzotta made a free choice”.