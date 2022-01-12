Genoa – After the landslide that caused last Monday the closure of state road 35 dei Giovi in ​​Ronco Scrivia, the Liguria Region has asked the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility to grant free access to the motorway section of the A7 between Busalla and Ronco Scrivia, in both directions.

“At the moment, the motorway remains the only alternative for travel in this area – explains the regional councilor for civil protection, Giacomo Giampedrone – so we asked that, as happened last year for a similar situation, this section is made free. At the same time, the municipality of Ronco Scrivia requested an exemption from the Metropolitan City of Genoa to allow public transport vehicles to pass right on the A7 and thus guarantee connections “.

The interventions of restoration and safety of the front will be able to start only when the landslide movement stops, to reopen the road as soon as possible, at least one alternating one-way. “Anas has carried out all the necessary checks and we are waiting for the movement, still in progress, to stop – adds the commissioner – the hope is to be able to start construction at the beginning of next week, with a consolidated maintenance activity to achieve road safety “.