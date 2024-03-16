Stasis: Bone Totem is about to arrive on consoles, with a new trailer announcing the release date of the excellent horror adventure of The Brotherhood on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switchset for March 28, 2024, therefore shortly.
It is a'graphic adventure which follows the classic point and click approach, even if it offers very particular situations, given above all by its peculiar horror atmosphere which manages to be very disturbing, as we also described in our review of Stasis, the first chapter of the series.
Stasis: Bone Totem incorporates some elements horror and science fiction of the first chapter but transfers everything to a completely different setting and with a story disconnected from the events of the progenitor, while maintaining some specific characteristics intact.
Between horror and classic point and click
Among the distinctive elements remains theisometric shot and the presence of puzzles and enigmas to be solved with interaction through the objects in the inventory but also using terminals and accessing real puzzles, in some cases.
There history follows the events of the spouses Mac and Charlie, specialized in rescue missions at sea, who come across an abandoned oil platform in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, bringing to light a horrible secret that the Cayne Corporation tried hard to keep hidden .
Already available for some time on PC, Stasis: Bone Totem has achieved great acclaim from both critics and the public on that platform and is now preparing to reach consoles too.
