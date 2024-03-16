Stasis: Bone Totem is about to arrive on consoles, with a new trailer announcing the release date of the excellent horror adventure of The Brotherhood on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switchset for March 28, 2024, therefore shortly.

It is a'graphic adventure which follows the classic point and click approach, even if it offers very particular situations, given above all by its peculiar horror atmosphere which manages to be very disturbing, as we also described in our review of Stasis, the first chapter of the series.

Stasis: Bone Totem incorporates some elements horror and science fiction of the first chapter but transfers everything to a completely different setting and with a story disconnected from the events of the progenitor, while maintaining some specific characteristics intact.