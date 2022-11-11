Stasi murder, the family lawyer speaks: “Paolo has opened the door to his killer”

“Paolo opened the door to his killer, and before going down to opening was serene and peaceful “: so thelawyer of the Stasi family, Domenico Attanasi, describes the last moments lived by Paolothe 19-year-old barbarously murdered with a few gunshots under his house on the evening of November 9 in Francavilla Fontana.

“The story is inexplicable and the premature death of a very quiet young man who did not go out often. He had few friends and was reserved“, continues thelawyer Domenico Attanasi, speaking of the young son of the radio operator, Giuseppe. The young man, who graduated from the hotel industry, was looking for a job and nothing would have bode well for the tragedy that took place in via Occhiabianchi shortly after 6 pm.

“Paolo went down the flight of stairs that led him from the first floor to the entrance of the house, on the ground floor. Nobody knows if he was expecting someone or if he knew someone to whom he opened the door “, continued the attorney Attanasi, also shocked as a citizen of Francavilla Fontana, dismayed by an absurd event that leapt to the national news.

“Even in the awareness of the important and delicate function carried out by both local and national information bodies, the hope is expressed that they will operate, in compliance with the investigative secrecy, rigorously verified reconstructions of the affair, refraining from providing public opinion with keys to reading of what happened merely hypothetical or conjectural and, as such, misleading. In order to reserve due respect to the memory of the young Paolo and the pain of his family “, the family lawyer also spread in a note.

The investigations and the lack of shells at the crime scene: the hypotheses

The activity ofinvestigation is conducted by the carabinieri of the Francavilla Fontana company together with the carabinieri of the Brindisi investigative unit, under the direction of the prosecutor Giuseppe De Nozza. No lead was excluded by the military who confiscated everything that had to be seized inside the house such as PCs, cell phones and other devices.

Numerous witnesses have been heard since the evening of 9 November, but so far no news relevant to investigators. It is certain that, at the scene of the crime, the shells were not found and this opens up two hypotheses: either the murderer of Paolo Stasi, after having fired the shots, had the time and the coldness to collect them or the assassin used a drum gun that does not release any, keeping them, in fact, in the drum. Being examined by the investigators also pictures of some video surveillance systems private in the area.

