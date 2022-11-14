The Radici 01, Libera and Uds associations organized a procession in Francavilla Fontana in memory of the 19-year-old barbarously murdered outside the house, the autopsy scheduled for November 19

“It takes the courage to have more courage. Everyone, no one excluded. This is not a demonstration, it is a mobilization because today each of us coming down here puts his own face “: there are associations, individual citizens and politicians among the more than two hundred people who invaded Piazza Umberto I on the evening of November 12 and crossed in a procession the historic center of Francavilla Fontana that “raises its head”, as reported by a banner.

In the front row there are father Giuseppe, mother Nunzia and sister Vanessa, accompanied by the mayor Antonello Denuzzo and the family lawyer Domenico Attanasi, to hug in the embrace of pain for the loss of their beloved son and brother. Paolo Stasithe 19-year-old shot dead under the house, on the afternoon of November 9 at around 5pm.

There is a religious silence interrupted by the words spoken by Antonio De Simone of Radici 01 and a volunteer of the Free Association against the Mafia who, together with the Student Union, organized the march for legality.

“Legality must become a word of life, legality is the prerequisite for achieving justice. We need a discussion by all the law enforcement agencies of our community and what happened to them must raise the threshold of commitment and attention. Desertions are not allowed. The mafias are parasites living at our expense. It is not allowed to be neutral and look out the window waiting for others to do something. “

Who killed Paolo Stasi? Is there really a shadow of the local mafia behind the barbaric assassination? On the other hand, if we consider the absence of shells at the scene of the crime, as already hypothesized, either the killer had the coldness and time to collect them or a drum gun, a typical weapon of organized crime environments, was used.

There is in the eyes of the participants in the parade sadness it’s still dismay, which do not exclude even those of those who are cautious, of those who observe a passer-by with suspicion. What if he was Paolo Stasi’s murderer? What no one in the community will ever confess is just that: the indictment of a stranger.

You hate someone who knows and betrays himself. As happened to the 19-year-old who opened the door of his house to his hitman. Did she know him or not? Did he try to escape after the first hit or was he petrified because he didn’t expect execution?

The questions that no one will ever have the courage to confess they had the same rhythm of the slow steps of those who participated in the march. Probably few citizens who joined it, either because of bad weather or because it was Sunday.

Yet, among them there were those who reached the colleague Giuseppe from Rome and other regions to hold him in that embrace that his son Paolo, at the end of his young life, did not have.

There is staggering expectation in the implication that they will have investigations lockouts carried out by the carabinieri of the Francavilla Fontana company who, together with the colleagues of the Brindisi investigative unit, are conducting, in these days, the analyzes on devices such as cell phones and PCs seized in the house in via Occhibianchi, site of the crime, in search of the criminal context in which murder has matured.

Meanwhile, theautopsy of Paolo Stasi’s body was set for Saturday 19th November and the coroner appointed by the prosecutor Giuseppe De Nozza is Raffaele Giorgetti of the University of the Marche.

“Young people are not the future, they are the present. When we go out we have to pay attention to who we are in front of. And this procession is important today because we must give a signal after everything that has happened in Francavilla (an escalation of attacks by baby gangs against peers, at the execution of Paolo Stasi, ed). We must give the signal that citizenship is active and is spent to find a collective solution to these episodes because the answer cannot only be that of security and repression of the police, but also social and must mobilize us all in seeking new opportunities and alternatives for these young people to live together in a healthy way, ”he said Valerio D’Amicicontact person of Libera Brindisi.

