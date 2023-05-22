Murder Paolo Stasi in Francavilla, five arrests: among them the killer, a minor at the time

Breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Paolo Stasi, the 19-year-old from Francavilla Fontana who was shot dead twice on the evening of 9 November 2022 in front of the entrance to his home in via Occhi Bianchi. The Carabinieri at first light today executed five precautionary measures against the same number of people.



The allegedly responsible for the murder is, according to the activity coordinated by prosecutors Milto de Nozza, Paola Guglielmi and by the prosecutor Simona Filoni, Louis Borracino That he would have turned 18 Three days later the crime. He would have been the one to explode i two fatal blows to the Stasi address, joined in a car driven by Cristian Candita, 21, who was also arrested at dawn. The girlfriends of the two, aged 24 and 20, and a 20-year-old boy who would have taken the victim’s place are also under house arrest.

According to what has been reconstructed, reports the Brindisi prosecutor’s office, “the crime would have occurred in a context of drug dealing of various kinds, specifically a debt of around 5 thousand euros”.

