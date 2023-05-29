Stasi murder, the intention to kill the mother also emerged

Breakthrough in the investigationmurder of Paolo Stasithe 19-year-old of Francavilla Fontanain the Brindisi area, killed by two shots fired at the door of his home in via Occhi Bianchi last November 9: the investigating judge Vittorio Testi of the court of Toasts at the request of the prosecutor Giuseppe De Nozza and Paola Guglielmi, issued a precautionary custody order against eight young peopletwo under investigation for the murder of Paolo Stasi in prison and six for drug-related offences, one of which under house arrest and two under the obligation to stay.

READ ALSO: Francavilla murder, the circle narrows: two suspects emerge

Among the suspects on the loose there is also the Paolo Stasi’s motherthe 53-year-old ADE, accused of concurrent possession of drugs.

So the circle closes, for exampler one of the most heinous murders of recent times in the Brindisi area committed in mafia style, in which the material perpetrator would have been the minor LB (now an adult) for whom the prosecutor at the juvenile court of Lecce, Simona Filoni, proceeds.

While CC, now 19 years old, would have been the accomplice who, according to the reconstruction of the carabinieri of the investigative unit of the Brindisi operational department in collaboration with the mobile radio unit of the Francavilla Fontana company, would have driven the car with which they arrived near the home of the young Stasi.

READ ALSO: Stasi murder in Francavilla, 19-year-old killed over drug debt: 5 arrests

The intention to kill Stasi’s mother as well

Subscribe to the newsletter

