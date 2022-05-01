Guasave, Sinaloa.- Given the discrepancies of the stashag and the mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero registered last Friday in the last session of the council, the leader of the union body in Guasave informed that in case of not reaching an agreement in the next meeting, they do not rule out the possibility of going on a hunger strike.

Alejandro Pimentel Medina stressed that the only thing they ask for is that they comply with the Labor Law and the salary increase be equal for both unionssince the Stashag has three years without receiving them.

The leader of the Stashag Union explained that so far they have not had any rapprochement with the Mayor Martin Ahumada Quinteroand mentioned that he has been requesting a meeting with him for several months.

However, he pointed out that the mayor has been able to establish a rapprochement with the Satag, the other union, with whom they continue to review the collective contract and with whom the issue of the salary increase could be resolved and based on what the leader of said union proposed.

“They are reviewing the contract, and they do it in the dark because they know that this is not legal or right, they want to screw us and that is not worth it,” said the Stashag leader.

He asserted that in the event of not taking a fair agreement next Wednesday, they will take more radical actions in this regard.

He stressed that according to the Labor Law, the salary increase must be for both parties, both for the unionized staff of the Satag and the Stashag.

He added that they do not have any benefits available, causing the personnel to go to the other organization and have the majority of the workers.

He affirmed that the government is ignoring the autonomy and freedom of association, for which he asks that it be respected.

“Right now it’s been five months that the president, already being elected, said that he was going to be even and review the situation for the two organizations and now it turns out that the man has changed his speech,” accused Pimentel Medina.

He insisted that for three years the Stashag union has not received any salary increase and stressed that the only thing they ask for is that the salary be equal for both unions, for which he requests a minimum increase for the pending year 2021 and 2022.

He concluded by indicating that only from 2021 to 2022 they owe them a total of two million pesos.