Guasave, Sinaloa.- Despite the warning that yesterday they would start a permanent sit-in for non-compliance with the payment of the salary increaseunion members belonging to the stashag They desisted from the fact after the leader held a meeting with municipal authorities of Guasave, Sinaloa.

They were offered to This Monday they will be made a payment proposal and until then they will determine the actions to take, but they see the rapprochement as positive.

Need

Alejandro Pimentel Medina, leader of the Stashag indicated thatThey are only looking for the rights of workers to be respectedin this case the salary increase, like the members of the other union.

It was due to the lack of response that, through a vote in the assembly on Tuesday, it was approved to hold a sit-in yesterday at the municipal palace facilities, firstly on the part of the retirees and joining the active workers after working hours, however, In the course of the morning, when chairs and tents were being brought up for the demonstration, the union leader had a personal meeting with the secretary of the city council, Adán Camacho, the treasurer, Marco Antonio Báez, and the coordinator of advisors.

“I did not know about this meeting, we were already preparing for the sit-in, but they told me that if we could meet and we said yes, and it is something very positive and from there we see progress because it was directly with me and we see the opportunity to lobby him , to agree and I’m going with that to tell the workers, “said Pimentel Medina after the meeting.

He stressed that although there was no payment agreement as such, they would wait until Monday, as they were asked to Assess the way in which they could be paying the aforementioned increase in 2021 and 2022.

“There is a non-financial proposal, but it is to tell us that we give them the opportunity to analyze the situation to do things legally and that the president does not fall into any irregularity and that on Monday they would tell us if they are in a position to pay us, pay us or see What agreement did we reach?

Pimentel Medina said he did not know the amount that should be paid for said increase, as he assured that there was a bad negotiation on the part of the other union, however, what they are looking for is that now they also obtain said increase.

“Something very strange was done here, scaled, and that shouldn’t be, but that’s how you’re going to pay as long as you move forward, we’ll see later.”

The union leader emphasized that it is the obligation of the City Council to comply with the worker and stressed that the mayor and his team are being given the benefit of the doubt to see the response they will obtain this Monday.