Bad time for Stash, the singer turns out to be investigated. Now to clarify it is his lawyer who rejects all accusations

Period to forget for Stash by The Kolors, the singer, who also served as the judge of Friends of Maria De Filippi in the twentieth edition of talent show, appears to be investigated by the competent bodies.

The singer is accused of having committed a crime of receiving stolen goods for having paid for rental cars, the cars would then be a Ferrari and a Maserati with gods money attributable to the company Air Protech, under the eyes of the investigators.

To give the news providing some details is Il Giorno, on the pages of the newspaper you can read the following verbatim:

“The Milan prosecutor, Giovanni Polizzi, opens a new line of investigation into the Sonia Carapezzi case, the 46-year-old sentenced to one year and 6 months for having subtracted three million from the ‘Air Protech’ company in Magenta. This time, however, there is also Antonio Fiordispino, aka Stash, singer of The Kolors group, linked to the woman by friendship. The singer would be investigated for receiving stolen goods, having signed contracts for the rental of two Ferraris and a Maserati, paid for by accounts attributable to the same Air Protech of Magenta ”.

If no replica is came from Stash, the young singer-songwriter’s lawyer took care of the answer and rejected any accusation of involvement. Also on the pages of the same newspaper we read:

“An accusation that is rejected by the singer’s lawyer, who claims that the 31-year-old is completely unaware of her friend’s illegal activities and that above all the rented cars were paid with funds stolen by the woman from the company where she was an accountant”.