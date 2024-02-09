Who is the singer of The Kolors? What does Stash do, what was his career, what should we know about his private life? We know his partner and his two daughters

The Sanremo 2024 song “A boy A girl” is already a hit. This summer we will all sing and dance it, just like the singer of the band competing at the Italian Song Festival does on the stage of the Ariston Theatre. How much do we know about the band's frontman? Who is Stash by The KolorsBetween private life and career? Let's find out everything about the singer, the mateabout two daughters…

Antonio Fiordispino, aka Stash, is an Italian singer born in Caserta, on 7 July 1989, under the sign of Cancer. He began to breathe art from an early age. The father is a music producer and has a very important recording studio in Naples. After graduating, Stash goes to live first in Milan and then in London: he wants to become a musician. In 2009 he founded the band The Kolors together with his cousin Alex.

They began to open concerts for various artists, publishing in 2014 the first album entitled I want. The following year they participated in Amici di Maria De Filippi, winning the 14th edition of the talent show. The single Everytime flies in the charts.

In 2018 i The Kolors arrive at the Sanremo Festival, with Frida (never, never, never). Stash later began a solo career in parallel with the band, also working as a voice actor. In 2023 they explode with the hit Italodisco, one of the most popular summer hits. In 2024 i The Kolors I'm in Sanremo with another song, A boy. A girlwhich is a candidate to become the song of next summer.

Stash by The Kolors, private life

In 2007 Stash had a relationship with the fashion journalist Carmen Fiorentino: the two are together for 10 years, then suddenly break up. Subsequently, the gossip newspapers hypothesized a brief flirtation with the former suitor of Men and Women Ginevra Lambruschi. While today he is happily in love with Giulia Belmonte.

Stash is engaged the journalist and model for some time now. In December 2020 the family expanded: the firstborn was born Grace. In August 2022, however, the second child came into the world, Imagine.