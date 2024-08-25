Stas Mikhailov charges 8.5 million rubles for a corporate event and travels there with his wife

Russian singer Stas Mikhailov charges eight and a half million rubles for performing at a corporate event. The performer’s rider revealed Telegram-Shot channel.

The performer also requires that his wife be able to accompany him. Against this background, he requests a suite or a presidential suite for himself and his wife. The room size must be no less than 80 square meters, it must have air conditioning, a TV, fresh fruits and berries, two bottles of kefir, dried fruits, 10 bottles of water of a certain brand.

The rider says that the singer does not fly Russian Sukhoi Superjet aircraft, and prefers to travel around the city in an American or German executive car no older than three years. Mikhailov also does not use disposable tableware.

Earlier it was reported that Mikhailov hired personal security to protect himself from fans.