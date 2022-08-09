Showman Stas Baretsky spoke about the return to Russia of TV presenter Maxim Galkin. In an interview PROZVEZD he suggested that Galkin would come to his homeland in the very near future.

“I believe that Maxim must definitely return to Russia and expel (ballet dancer Nikolai) Tsiskaridze from Channel One. I have never seen a more boring presenter than Tsiskaridze. He’s not a host, he’s a dancer. Afraid of the camera, sits, worries. The guests do the whole program for him! Therefore, Max must definitely return, ”said Baretsky.

According to the showman, Galkin will be accepted in Russia and allowed to earn a living. The same applies to the wife of the TV presenter, the popular singer Alla Pugacheva. “There will be no complaints against her at all,” Baretsky said.

Earlier it became known that the star couple Pugacheva and Galkin are in Latvia and are going to visit their girlfriend, singer Laima Vaikule. Later, the TV presenter went to Turkey to speak to the local audience.